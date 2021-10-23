2022 Honda CT125, with new paint option, debuts in Japan

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 23, 2021, 06:25 pm

Honda reveals its 2022 CT125 moped in Japan

Japanese automaker Honda has unveiled the 2022 iteration of its CT125 moped in its home country. It will not be available in India. The two-wheeler is offered in a new Pearl Organic Green shade and gets a digital instrument cluster. Under the hood, it runs on a 124cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 8.67hp. Here are more details.

Design

The moped is available in three shades

The 2022 Honda CT125 has a rider-only saddle, a carrier, high-set handlebars, a rounded headlight as well as mirrors, and a high-mounted side-slung exhaust. The moped packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and rides on wire-spoked wheels. It is available in three color options: Growing Red, Pearl Organic Green, and Matte Brown.

Information

It runs on a 9hp, 124cc engine

Under the hood, the 2022 version of the Honda CT125 moped draws power from a 124cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 8.67hp and a peak torque of 11Nm.

Safety

It gets ABS for better handling

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Honda CT125 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels along with ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the moped are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

2022 Honda CT125: Pricing and availability

In Japan, the 2022 Honda CT125 moped carries a price tag equivalent of Rs. 2.88 lakh. However, the vehicle is unlikely to be launched in India as it is too costly for the market.