2022 Honda CT125, with new paint option, debuts in Japan
Japanese automaker Honda has unveiled the 2022 iteration of its CT125 moped in its home country. It will not be available in India. The two-wheeler is offered in a new Pearl Organic Green shade and gets a digital instrument cluster. Under the hood, it runs on a 124cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 8.67hp. Here are more details.
The moped is available in three shades
The 2022 Honda CT125 has a rider-only saddle, a carrier, high-set handlebars, a rounded headlight as well as mirrors, and a high-mounted side-slung exhaust. The moped packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and rides on wire-spoked wheels. It is available in three color options: Growing Red, Pearl Organic Green, and Matte Brown.
It runs on a 9hp, 124cc engine
Under the hood, the 2022 version of the Honda CT125 moped draws power from a 124cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 8.67hp and a peak torque of 11Nm.
It gets ABS for better handling
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Honda CT125 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels along with ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the moped are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.
2022 Honda CT125: Pricing and availability
In Japan, the 2022 Honda CT125 moped carries a price tag equivalent of Rs. 2.88 lakh. However, the vehicle is unlikely to be launched in India as it is too costly for the market.