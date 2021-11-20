Genesis unveils Electrified GV70 with over 500km of range

Published on Nov 20, 2021

Genesis Electrified GV70 revealed

Hyundai's luxury arm Genesis has showcased the zero-emission model of the GV70 SUV at the Auto Guangzhou 2021. The Electrified GV70 features a few cosmetic changes over the fuel-powered model and gets a special Boost Mode that increases power output for a short duration of time. It also delivers over 500km of range and comes with reverse charging support. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Genesis Electrified GV70 is the company's latest addition to its portfolio of electric vehicles. The premium EV is said to be the brand's first electric model to be built in North America at the Alabama plant. It also sports a cleaner look as compared to the non-electric GV70 and debuts the brand's new e-Terrain Mode designed for driving across rougher roads.

Exteriors

It sports 20-inch wheels and split lighting system

The Genesis Electrified GV70 features a neat profile with a "Crest" mesh grille that also hides a charging port, a sculpted bonnet, sleeker bumpers, and split headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and 20-inch wheels. A shark fin antenna, window wiper, and the company's "Two-Line Quad Lamps" are available on the rear section.

Powertrain

The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds

The 2022 Genesis Electrified GV70 houses a battery pack and two electric motors. The battery supports 350kW fast-charging and can be juiced up from 10-80% in 18 minutes. The powertrain produces 483hp/700Nm in the Boost Mode. There is also an e-Terrain mode to drive across rough terrains. The vehicle offers a range of over 500km and can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds.

Interiors

A touchscreen display and a multifunctional steering wheel are provided

The Genesis Electrified GV70 offers an off-white and black cabin inspired by the "Beauty of White Space" design concept. It houses a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel and a clean dashboard. The car also packs a wide touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, there should be multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Genesis Electrified GV70: Availability

The pricing and availability information of Genesis Electrified GV70 is currently unknown. However, it will carry a premium over the fuel-based GV70 and is expected to hit the market sometime next year.