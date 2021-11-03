2022 Audi S8 goes official with a twin-turbo V8 engine

Published on Nov 03, 2021

Audi S8 (facelift) launched at €144,800

German automaker Audi has introduced the facelifted S8 sedan. It carries a price-tag of €144,800 (roughly Rs. 1.25 crore) and gets subtle changes such as a revised grille, updated lighting, and a premium cabin with the latest tech-enabled features. The four-wheeler comes equipped with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo motor and can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It gets quad exhaust tips and sporty-looking headlights

The 2022 Audi S8 features a sloping roofline with a chiseled bonnet, a hexagonal blacked-out grille with honeycomb mesh pattern, a sleek air dam, and stylish digital matrix LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer 5-spoke wheels. A shark fin antenna, quad exhausts, and a full-width OLED taillight are available on the rear side.

Information

A 563hp engine fuels the vehicle

The 2022 Audi S8 is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 motor that makes 563hp of power and 800Nm of peak torque. The vehicle can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds.

Interiors

Inside, there is digital virtual cockpit

The 2022 Audi S8 offers a luxurious cabin with a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, leather seats, ambient lighting, matrix LED reading lights, and a foot massage facility. It also houses a digital virtual cockpit, a head-up display, and a third-generation infotainment console. For the safety of the passengers, the four-wheeler provides 40 driver assistance systems along with multiple airbags and a 360-degree camera system.

Information

2022 Audi S8: Pricing and availability

The facelifted Audi S8 is priced at €144,800 (roughly Rs. 1.25 crore) and is scheduled to go on sale in the European market next month.