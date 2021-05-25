Genesis GV70's prices revealed; sale starts later this year

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 25, 2021, 11:18 am

Prior to sale, pricing details of Genesis GV70 revealed

Hyundai-owned luxury carmaker Genesis has revealed the prices of its new-generation GV70 SUV. In the US, it starts at $41,000 (roughly Rs. 29.8 lakh) for the base 2.5T Standard model and will go on sale later this year. As for the highlights, the vehicle looks sporty, has a feature-loaded cabin, and is offered with a choice of two engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car sports a large mesh grille

Depending on the trim, the Genesis GV70 has a muscular bonnet, a huge mesh grille, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 5-spoke 21-inch wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a roof spoiler, a window wiper, and twin rounded exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

An 8-speed AMT gearbox handles transmission duties

In the US, the Genesis GV70 is offered with a 2.5-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder, petrol engine that makes 300hp/422Nm and a 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 mill that generates 375hp/530Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed AMT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle offers ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof

The Genesis GV70 has a spacious cabin with ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard, and a 2-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control are available.

Information

Genesis GV70: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Genesis GV70 begins at $41,000 (roughly Rs. 29.8 lakh) for the 2.5T Standard model and goes up to $62,500 (approximately Rs. 45.5 lakh) for the 3.5T Sport Prestige trim. Its bookings are open and the sale will start later this year.