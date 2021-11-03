Volkswagen ID.5, with sporty looks and 520km of range, revealed

Published on Nov 03, 2021

Volkswagen reveals its ID.5 crossover-coupe

German automaker Volkswagen has revealed its ID.5 electric car. It is available in three versions: Pro, Pro Performance, and GTX. The four-wheeler has an eye-catching design and an upmarket cabin with several tech-based features. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 520km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has LED headlights and designer wheels

The Volkswagen ID.5 has a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, sleek matrix LED headlights connected by a light strip and a wide air vent. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, a towing bracket, and 3D LED taillamp clusters are available on the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Interiors

The vehicle gets an AR head-up display and panoramic sunroof

The Volkswagen ID.5 has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, an AR head-up display, and a 3-spoke flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 6.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.0-inch 'free-standing' touchscreen infotainment system with support for over-the-air (OTA) software updates. Travel Assist with swarm data and multiple airbags ensure the safety of the passengers.

Performance

It has a top-speed of 180km/h

Volkswagen ID.5 Pro and Pro Performance have one motor and a 77kWh battery. The former generates 171hp of power and sprints from 0-100km/h in 10.4 seconds, while the latter makes 201hp and accelerates from 0-100km/h in 8.4 seconds. They offer up to 520km of range. The GTX trim gets two motors and a 77kWh battery. It churns out 295hp and has a 480km range.

Information

Volkswagen ID.5: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the Volkswagen ID.5 is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around £47,000 (roughly Rs. 47.8 lakh) and will be up for grabs from early 2022. However, no details regarding its availability in India have been disclosed.