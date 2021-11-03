BYD e6 v/s MG ZS EV: Which one is better?

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 03, 2021, 05:57 pm

BYD e6 in comparison with MG ZS EV

Warren Buffett-backed BYD has announced its entry into India's growing EV market with the e6 MPV. Currently available only for B2B clients in eight cities across the country, the zero emission car offers an impressive range of up to 522km. At a price-point of around Rs. 30 lakh, it throws down the gauntlet to the MG ZS EV. But can it win the bout?

Exteriors

MG ZS EV has a more sportier front fascia

MG ZS EV BYD e6

The BYD e6 features an elongated dual-tone body with a flat roofline, a closed grille, 10-spoke wheels, sleek swept-back LED headlights, and LED taillights. In comparison, the MG ZS EV offers an imposing look with a glossy paint work, a sporty chrome studded grille, roof rails, sharp character lines on the sides, thin projector headlights, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

BYD e6 can accommodate more people

BYD e6 MG ZS EV

BYD e6 has a spacious cabin with room for six people and a boot space of 580-liter whereas the MG ZS EV gets a 5-seater cabin with 470-liter boot space. The former has a CN95 air filtration system, a multifunctional steering wheel, 6-way adjustable front seats, and leather upholstery. The latter gets a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, electrically-adjustable front seats, and a PM 2.5 filter.

Information

MG ZS EV packs more airbags

The BYD e6 has two airbags, an engine immobilizer, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. In comparison, the MG ZS EV gets six airbags, a rear-view camera, and an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen console with latest connectivity features.

Performance

BYD e6 beats the ZS EV in terms of range

BYD e6 has a 71.7kWh battery pack and a single electric motor that generates 94hp/180Nm. The MPV delivers a maximum range and top-speed of 522km and 130km/h, respectively. On the other hand, the MG ZS EV gets a 3-phase Permanent Synchronous motor and a 44.5kWh battery. The powertrain produces 140.8hp/350Nm and is good for a range of 419km with a top-speed of 140km/h.

Information

How much do they cost?

The BYD e6 costs Rs. 29.15 lakh for B2B customers, while in the open market, it is priced at Rs. 29.6 lakh. The MG ZS EV carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 21 lakh and goes up to Rs. 24.68 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

Both the BYD e6 and MG ZS EV are well-equipped electric cars but the latter scores some big points in terms of power output, styling, as well as safety. Moreover, considering how cheap the ZS EV is with respect to the e6, you get a good range for everyday use. Further, the 5-seater cabin should serve well unless you absolutely need a 6-seater MPV.