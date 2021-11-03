Ola S1 Pro v/s Ather 450X: Which one to buy?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 03, 2021, 04:36 pm

With petrol prices rising almost every day, buying an electric scooter seems like a wise choice. This is where Ola's S1 Pro enters the picture. It has a sporty design, many tech-based features, and promises an excellent range of up to 181km per charge. But should you consider it over the well-equipped Ather 450X which has stood the test of time? Here's our comparison.

Equipment

The S1 Pro offers better technology

Ola S1 Pro has a tubular chassis, a flat-type seat and blacked-out wheels whereas the Ather 450X is built on a cast aluminium frame with an angular design and a stepped-up seat. Both the e-scooters provide an all-LED lighting setup and a Bluetooth-enabled touchscreen infotainment console. However, the S1 Pro has an upper hand with 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity as well as built-in speakers.

Information

The S1 Pro offers more boot space

The Ola S1 Pro has a saddle height of 792mm and an under-seat storage capacity of 36-liter, while the Ather 450X offers a boot space of 22-liter and a saddle height of 780mm. They tip the scales at 125kg and 108kg, respectively.

Performance

The Ola S1 Pro also delivers more range

The Ola S1 Pro runs on an 8.5kW electric motor linked to a 3.97kWh battery pack. It promises a range and top-speed of 181km and 115km/h, respectively. In comparison, the Ather 450X is fueled by a 6kW motor and a 2.9kWh battery. It delivers a range and top-speed of 116km and 80km/h, respectively. Clearly, the S1 Pro offers more power and range.

Safety

The S1 Pro gets cruise control for easy riding

Ola S1 Pro and Ather 450X provide disc brakes, along with a combined braking system and multiple riding modes. The S1 Pro also has cruise control as well as a side-stand and tamper alert. Suspension duties on the former are handled by a single front fork and rear mono-shock, while the latter gets telescopic front forks and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

Ola S1 Pro carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,10,149, while the Ather 450X is priced at Rs. 1,32,426 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). Our vote goes in favor of the S1 Pro for its long equipment list, better range as well as performance, enhanced connectivity, and new-age features like cruise control and music playback. It is also considerably cheaper than the Ather 450X.