Published on Nov 03, 2021, 02:57 pm



MG Motor has begun delivering the Astor SUV in India and over 500 units have reached the owners on the day of Dhanteras. The company plans to deliver about 5,000 units of the first batch by the end of December this year. The Astor carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 9.78 lakh and bookings for the second lot are currently underway. Here's our roundup.

It has LED lighting and 17-inch wheels

MG Astor sports a rear window washer as well as defogger

MG Astor features a striking look with a muscular bonnet, a chrome garnished 3D grille, a black air dam, a roof-mounted spoiler, full-LED hawk-eye headlamps, LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED taillamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the vehicle is 4,323mm long, 1,809mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,585mm.

Two engine options are on offer

The MG Astor comes with a 1.5-liter petrol motor that makes 108hp/144Nm and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 138hp/220Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, 6-speed automatic torque converter, and an 8-speed CVT gearbox.

It has a dedicated personal AI assistant

MG Astor gets a 360-degree-view camera

The MG Astor offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with leather seats, power windows, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and a personal AI assistant. It also packs a fully-digital instrument console and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The four-wheeler is equipped with a bunch of ADAS safety features and six airbags.

MG Astor: Pricing and availability

The MG Astor starts at Rs. 9.78 lakh for the base Style variant and goes up to Rs. 17.38 lakh for the top-end Sharp (O) model (both prices, ex-showroom). Deliveries of the car have started and bookings for the next batch are are already open.