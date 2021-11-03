Prior to global debut, SKODA SLAVIA previewed in official sketches

Design sketches of SKODA SLAVIA sedan revealed

The SKODA SLAVIA sedan will break cover on November 18 and it should make its way to India by mid-2022. In the latest development, the brand has released sketches of the car, revealing its design details. The pictures indicate that it will have a coupe-like silhouette, a wide hexagonal grille, multi-spoke wheels, and slim taillamps. Here are more details.

The car will have alloy wheels and narrow headlamps

SKODA SLAVIA will be built on the MQB-A0-IN platform. It will flaunt a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a hexagonal grille, and LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs. The car will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A bumper with a full-width chrome strip and wrap-around taillights will grace the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Two engine options will be available

SKODA SLAVIA will run on a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol engine that makes 115hp of power or a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, TSI motor that generates 150hp. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The sedan will get six airbags and a sunroof

SKODA SLAVIA will have a spacious cabin, featuring auto climate control, an electric sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It will house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Six airbags, a multi-collision braking system, and a rear parking camera will ensure the safety of the passengers.

SKODA SLAVIA: Pricing and rivals

In India, the SKODA SLAVIA is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go against rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai VERNA, and Honda City.