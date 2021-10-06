2022 Lexus ES to debut in India on October 7

Toyota's luxury division Lexus will launch the 2022 version of its ES sedan in India tomorrow i.e. October 7, the company has confirmed. The updated model was unveiled in the global markets in April this year. It comes with a reworked design, a premium and high-tech cabin, and is offered with three engine options. Here's our roundup.

It has a massive black grille on the front

The 2022 Lexus ES features an elegant design with a sloping roofline, sharp creases on the bonnet, the signature spindle grille with black mesh pattern, a shark fin antenna, a rear spoiler, and triple-beam LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17- or 19-inch alloy wheels. The car is offered in Sonic Iridium and Sonic Chrome color options.

There are three powertrain options on offer

Internationally, the Lexus ES (facelift) comes with a 203hp, 2.5-liter engine; a 302hp, 3.5-liter V6 mill; and a 215hp hybrid powertrain. The power plants come linked to an 8-speed automatic or a CVT gearbox for handling transmission duties.

The vehicle packs 10 airbags for safety

The Lexus ES (facelift) has an upscale cabin with ventilated front seats, electrically reclining rear seats, ambient lighting, 3-zone climate control, and an electric parking brake. It also houses a 10-speaker stereo system and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for navigation and smartphone connectivity. For safety, there are 10 airbags as well as front and rear parking sensors, among other provisions.

2022 Lexus ES: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability information of the 2022 Lexus ES in India will be announced tomorrow. However, it will carry a significant premium over the current-generation model which starts at Rs. 56.55 lakh (ex-showroom).