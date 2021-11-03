Husqvarna Norden 901, with sporty looks and riding aids, revealed

Husqvarna reveals its Norden 901 adventure motorbike

Husqvarna Motorcycles has revealed its Norden 901 model. To recall, it was showcased as a concept at EICMA 2019. The two-wheeler is based on the KTM 890 Adventure and has an aggressive design, a TFT instrument cluster as well as several electronic riding aids. It draws power from an 889cc, DOHC, parallel-twin engine and promises a range of over 400km. Here are more details.

The bike has an LED headlight and spoked wheels

Husqvarna Norden 901 sits on a chromium-molybdenum-steel frame and has a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a circular headlight, and a windscreen. The bike packs a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, an LED headlamp, and LED position lights below it. The vehicle rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion STR tires.

It is fueled by a 105hp, 889cc engine

Husqvarna Norden 901 runs on an 889cc, DOHC, parallel-twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox and an up/down quickshifter. The motor generates a maximum power of 105hp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 100Nm at 6,500rpm.

Three riding modes are available

The Husqvarna Norden 901 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cruise control, cornering ABS, and traction control. It also gets three riding modes: Street, Rain, and Off-road. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 43mm WP Apex inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Husqvarna Norden 901: Pricing and rivals

The Husqvarna Norden 901 takes on rivals such as the KTM 890 Adventure and Triumph Tiger 900 GT. If it comes to India, the bike should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).