Top 5 electric scooters you can buy this Diwali

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 03, 2021, 01:00 am

These are the best electric scooters currently available in India

With petrol prices taking a leap across the country, electric vehicles are significantly becoming a suitable alternative. Moreover, in view of the increasing air pollution, automakers have also started producing more and more zero-emission vehicles. Here, we have listed the top five electric scooters that you can currently buy in India with an impressive range, attractive design, and powerful battery.

Scooter #1

TVS iQube: Priced at Rs. 1 lakh

TVS iQube rides on 12-inch alloy wheels

TVS iQube features a dual-tone body with a wide front apron, square-shaped mirrors, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, and an all-LED lighting setup. It runs on a 4.4kW electric motor and an IP67-rated battery pack. The powertrain delivers 140Nm of peak torque, a range of 75km, and a top-speed of 78km/h. The two-wheeler is equipped with disc/drum brakes and supports regenerative braking.

Scooter #2

Bajaj Chetak: Price begins at Rs. 1 lakh

Bajaj Chetak offers full-LED lighting setup

Bajaj Chetak has a rounded headlamp, an indicator-mounted front apron, a wide footboard, and 12-inch alloy wheels. It packs a 3kWh battery pack, paired with a 3.8kW electric motor that produces 16Nm of torque. The range and top-speed figures stand at 95km and 70km/h, respectively. The vehicle also gets a regenerative braking system, touch-sensitive switches, and leading-link front suspension.

Bike #3

Simple One: Costs Rs. 1.09 lakh

Simple One sports a 7.0-inch full-color touchscreen

Simple One had debuted in India earlier this year. It offers a slim design with an angular front apron, a flat-type seat, and a 30-liter underseat storage capacity. It is powered by a 4.5kWh battery pack along with an electric motor. The powertrain generates 72Nm of peak torque and delivers a range of up to 236km. The e-scooter has a top-speed of 105km/h.

Bike #4

Ola S1 Pro: Priced at Rs. 1.1 lakh

Ola S1 Pro comes with disc brakes on both the wheels

Ola S1 Pro is the company's first-ever electric vehicle. It is offered in 10 color options and features a smiley-shaped headlamp, a plain front apron, a 7.0-inch touchscreen console with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels. The two-wheeler has an 8.5kW electric motor. It boasts a top-speed of 115km/h and a range of up to 181km.

Bike #5

Ather 450X: Price starts at Rs. 1.13 lakh

Ather 450X rides on 12-inch alloy wheels

Ather 450X sits on an aluminium cast frame and gets a sleek built with angular mirrors, a flat-type seat, a full-LED lighting system, and has a kerb weight of 108kg. It comes with a 2.9kWh battery combined with a 6kW motor. The setup is good for 26Nm of peak torque, a range of 85km, and a top-speed of 80km/h.