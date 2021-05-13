TVS iQube e-scooter to be sold in 20 more cities

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 13, 2021, 07:27 pm

TVS to sell iQube scooter in 20 new cities

The TVS iQube electric scooter, which is currently sold in Bengaluru and Delhi, will soon be available in 20 more Indian cities. Though the names of the places have not been revealed, the vehicle is likely to first make its way to metro cities followed by smaller ones. As for the highlights, it has a digital instrument console and promises a range of 75km.

Design

The e-scooter has a Bluetooth-enabled instrument console

The TVS iQube features a headlamp-mounted front apron, a flat-type, single-piece seat, a wide footboard, and a pillion grab rail. The scooter houses a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out designer alloy wheels. It has an under-seat storage compartment, a ground clearance of 150mm, and tips the scales at 118kg.

Information

It has a top-speed of 78km/h

The TVS iQube is powered by a 4.4kW electric motor and a 2.25kW Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup generates a combined output of 5.98hp/140Nm. The scooter offers a range of 75km on a single charge and has a top-speed of 78km/h.

Safety

Suspension duties are managed by telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the riders, the TVS iQube electric scooter is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and hydraulic twin-tube shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

TVS iQube: Pricing

In India, the TVS iQube electric scooter carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price-point, the vehicle goes against rivals such as the Ather 450X and Bajaj Chetak.