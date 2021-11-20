SKODA SLAVIA v/s Hyundai VERNA: Which sedan is better?

SKODA SLAVIA and Hyundai VERNA: A comparison

SKODA had unveiled the SLAVIA sedan in India yesterday, replacing its Rapid model. The four-wheeler flaunts a butterfly grille, LED lights, a feature-rich cabin and is offered with two turbocharged engine choices. It is worth comparing with its rival, the Hyundai VERNA, which is one of the most successful sedans in the country around the Rs. 10 lakh price-point. But which one is better?

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

SKODA SLAVIA is the latest addition to the portfolio of compact sedans in India and it will be available in three variants. It is also the first sedan to be built on the localized MQB-A0-IN platform. It is bound to take on the Hyundai Verna with its striking design, a tech-forward cabin, and a competitive price-tag of around Rs. 10 lakh.

Exteriors

SLAVIA has a marginally longer wheelbase

SKODA SLAVIA Hyundai VERNA

SKODA SLAVIA has sharp and modern looks with a sculpted bonnet, a shark fin antenna, and chrome surrounded butterfly grille attached to sleek headlamps. The VERNA has a sloping roofline, a large chrome garnished grille, and angular headlights. The SLAVIA also has a longer wheelbase than the VERNA (4,541mm v/s 4,440mm) but the latter comes in more color options.

Interiors

Both the cars provide a 5-seater cabin

SKODA SLAVIA Hyundai VERNA

Both the SKODA SLAVIA and Hyundai VERNA offer a dual-tone black-beige cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel, ventilated seats, keyless entry, automatic climate control, and room for five people. The former gets rounded AC vents, a wireless charger, and automatic day/night IRVMs, while the latter has metal finished door handles as well as rear parking sensors.

Features

SKODA SLAVIA is equipped with more safety features

The SKODA SLAVIA packs a fully-digital 8.0-inch instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch infotainment console while Hyundai VERNA gets a 4.2-inch digital instrument console and an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen. Both the models support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. They come with six airbags, a rear-view camera, and electronic stability control for safety but the SLAVIA also has a multi-collision brake function and hill-hold control.

Engine

Hyundai VERNA has more engine and transmission options

The SLAVIA is offered with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (113hp/175Nm) and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill (148hp/250Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and 7-speed DSG gearbox. The VERNA is available with a 1.5-liter diesel motor (113.42hp/250Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol unit (113.42hp/144Nm), and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (118.35hp/171.6Nm). Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, iVT, and 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

SKODA SLAVIA is likely to cost around Rs. 10 lakh, while the VERNA currently carries a price-tag of Rs. 9.85 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The SLAVIA has larger dimensions, a more refined cabin, and a better equipment list. However, it lacks the powertrain and gearbox diversity that VERNA has. That said, if you're looking for a petrol-powered sedan, the SLAVIA is a strong recommendation.