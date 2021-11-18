SKODA SLAVIA unveiled in India; bookings open

SKODA SLAVIA, based on MQB-A0-IN platform, unveiled

SKODA has officially announced the SLAVIA compact sedan in India. It is up for bookings starting today against a token amount of Rs. 11,000 and will be available in Active, Ambition, and Style variants. The car is built on the MQB-A0-IN platform and comes with an elegant profile, a feature-rich cabin, and two turbocharged petrol engine choices. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

The SLAVIA has been announced as a part of the company's "India 2.0" strategy to introduce four new products in partnership with Volkswagen. It replaces the Rapid sedan in the country and is also the first-ever sedan to be built on the localized MQB-A0-IN platform. The deliveries are set to begin in the first quarter of next year.

The car has a wheelbase of 2,651mm

SKODA SLAVIA features a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a chrome surrounded butterfly grille with vertical slats, sleek LED headlights, and a wide air dam. There are black B-pillars and 16-inch alloy wheels on the sides. A shark fin antenna and C-shaped wrap-around LED taillights are available on the rear. The sedan is 4,541mm long, 1,752mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,651mm.

Two engine options are on offer

The SKODA SLAVIA comes with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 113hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol mill that churns out 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Inside, there are ventilated front seats and a wireless charger

The SKODA SLAVIA offers a spacious cabin with a black and beige color scheme, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, automatic day and night rear-view mirror, and rear AC vents. It also packs an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the four-wheeler provides multiple airbags and a rear-view camera.

SKODA SLAVIA: Pricing and availability

The pricing information of the SKODA SLAVIA in India is yet to be revealed. However, the automaker is currently accepting bookings at Rs. 11,000. Deliveries are set to begin early next year. We expect it to cost around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).