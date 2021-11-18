2023 Fisker Ocean SUV launched: Top features and highlights

Fisker has unveiled the Ocean electric SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show. It is priced starting at $37,499 (roughly Rs. 27.83 lakh) and comes in Sport, Ultra, Extreme, and Ocean One trims. The vehicle comes with a stylish and modern design, an innovative and environmentally-friendly cabin, plenty of tech-based features, and an all-electric zero-emission powertrain. Here are more details.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Fisker Ocean is one of the most anticipated electric cars of this year. With an affordable base variant, the company aims to attract buyers of fuel-based SUVs in the US. It will be manufactured in a CO2-neutral plant and is designed by automotive industry veteran Henrik Fisker. The bookings are currently open and the company has already received over 19,000 orders.

Exteriors

The car has a sporty and uncluttered look

Fisker Ocean is 152mm longer than Honda CR-V

Fisker Ocean is designed as a mainstream SUV with a muscular stance, a sculpted bonnet, 3D 'OCEAN' lettering on a chrome bar connecting the sleek headlights, and a faux mesh grille. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, flush door handles, black ORVMs, and designer wheels with thick cladding. There is a roof-mounted spoiler and skinny wrap-around taillights on the rear.

Interiors

The cabin uses sustainable materials to highlight its green credentials

The Fisker Ocean offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with a flat-bottom steering wheel, vegan leather upholstery, and carpets made up of fishing nets as well as plastic bottles. It also houses a panoramic roof, heated seats on the top-spec trims, a premium sound system, and a high-resolution 17.1-inch central touchscreen infotainment system which can be rotated to landscape or portrait orientation, as per requirement.

Information

The SUV gets a 360-degree-view camera

The Fisker Ocean comes with a range of safety equipment, including automatic emergency braking, driver attention warning, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree-view camera, reverse collision mitigation, traffic jam assist, and front as well as side collision warning.

Performance

It delivers a range of over 563km

The Sports variant packs a Touring Range battery while the other three trims house a Hyper Range unit. Depending on the variant, the Fisker Ocean offers an output of 550hp and a range of up to 563km. It can go from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds and supports bi-directional charging. The solar panels on the roof can provide up to 3,219km of additional yearly range.

Comfort

The car also has dedicated windows for pets

Fisker Ocean offers a California Mode wherein you can open all the windows, rear glass, and the sunroof for an open-air driving experience with the press of a button. With Doggie Power Windows, you can lower the quarter windows on the rear side for your pets. In Limo Mode, rear passengers can recline the seats and control the climate with a digital touchscreen.

Pocket-pinch

Fisker Ocean: Pricing and availability

Fisker Ocean is currently up for pre-bookings at $250 (roughly Rs. 18,570) and will enter production on November 17, 2022. The Sports and Ultra models cost $37,499 (around Rs. 27.86 lakh) and $49,999 (roughly Rs. 37.15 lakh), respectively, while the Extreme and Ocean One trims are priced at $68,999 (approximately Rs. 57.27 lakh). You can also lease the SUV with 48,280km annual driving allowance.