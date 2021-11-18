Hyundai SEVEN concept debuts with modern design and lounge-like cabin

Hyundai SEVEN concept unveiled at 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show

South Korean automaker Hyundai has showcased the SEVEN concept SUV at the 2021 LA Auto Show. It is built on the E-GMP platform which also underpins the Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Genesis GV60. The car highlights a modern look, a fully glass rear section, a lounge-like cabin made from sustainable materials, and a targeted driving range of 483km. Here are more details.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Hyundai's advancement into electro-mobility has brought some cutting-edge concepts such as the 45 and the Prophecy. Now, the SEVEN concept is one such model with larger dimensions, a futuristic design, and autonomous driving support. It bolsters the automaker's plan to go all-electric by 2045 and previews an upcoming electric SUV that could be announced under the IONIQ brand.

Exteriors

It boasts a 3,200mm wheelbase

Hyundai SEVEN concept features an elegant look with a faux mesh grille and a slim LED light bar with vertical fog lights under it. It has a wheelbase of 3,200mm. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, 5-spoke designer wheels, and pillar-less coach doors. A square-shaped glass section, an illuminated Hyundai logo, and an LED light bar are available on the rear.

Information

It is said to support 350kW fast-charging

The production version of Hyundai SEVEN will pack electric motors and batteries, details of which are unknown as of now. The concept model has a range of 483km and when connected to a 350kW charger, it can charge from 10-80% in around 20 minutes.

Interiors

There is a panoramic OLED display on the roof

The Hyundai SEVEN concept offers a luxurious cabin made from sustainable materials and renewable resources like mineral plaster and bamboo wood. The three-row transformable cabin has a Hygiene Airflow System with UVC sterilization, a built-in mini fridge, and a panoramic OLED display on the roof that can display content for the passengers. The driver steers the SUV using a retractable control stick.

Information

Hyundai SEVEN: Availability

The production-spec Hyundai SEVEN is expected to be announced around 2023-2024 in the form of an IONIQ model . It will feature some of the highlights of the concept model but don't expect all the cabin elements on the road version.