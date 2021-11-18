Hyundai SEVEN concept debuts with modern design and lounge-like cabin
South Korean automaker Hyundai has showcased the SEVEN concept SUV at the 2021 LA Auto Show. It is built on the E-GMP platform which also underpins the Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Genesis GV60. The car highlights a modern look, a fully glass rear section, a lounge-like cabin made from sustainable materials, and a targeted driving range of 483km. Here are more details.
Why does this story matter?
Hyundai's advancement into electro-mobility has brought some cutting-edge concepts such as the 45 and the Prophecy. Now, the SEVEN concept is one such model with larger dimensions, a futuristic design, and autonomous driving support. It bolsters the automaker's plan to go all-electric by 2045 and previews an upcoming electric SUV that could be announced under the IONIQ brand.
It boasts a 3,200mm wheelbase
Hyundai SEVEN concept features an elegant look with a faux mesh grille and a slim LED light bar with vertical fog lights under it. It has a wheelbase of 3,200mm. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, 5-spoke designer wheels, and pillar-less coach doors. A square-shaped glass section, an illuminated Hyundai logo, and an LED light bar are available on the rear.
It is said to support 350kW fast-charging
The production version of Hyundai SEVEN will pack electric motors and batteries, details of which are unknown as of now. The concept model has a range of 483km and when connected to a 350kW charger, it can charge from 10-80% in around 20 minutes.
There is a panoramic OLED display on the roof
The Hyundai SEVEN concept offers a luxurious cabin made from sustainable materials and renewable resources like mineral plaster and bamboo wood. The three-row transformable cabin has a Hygiene Airflow System with UVC sterilization, a built-in mini fridge, and a panoramic OLED display on the roof that can display content for the passengers. The driver steers the SUV using a retractable control stick.
Hyundai SEVEN: Availability
The production-spec Hyundai SEVEN is expected to be announced around 2023-2024 in the form of an IONIQ model . It will feature some of the highlights of the concept model but don't expect all the cabin elements on the road version.