Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost, with a V12 engine, announced

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 29, 2021, 02:15 pm

Rolls-Royce has introduced a Black Badge edition of its Ghost model. It is a more powerful and luxurious version of the car which was introduced last year. As the name suggests, the Black Badge Ghost wears a dark exterior theme with high-polished Spirit of Ecstasy and Pantheon Grille. It runs on a 6.75-liter V12 motor which is linked to an 8-speed gearbox.

Exteriors

The wheels are layered up with carbon fiber

Black Badge Ghost has a head-turning look with a blacked-out paint scheme that is achieved by a special chrome electrolyte. It sports an LED-illuminated front fascia with a vertical slat grille, rectangular headlights, and a muscular bonnet. The rear portion has twin exhausts, a shark-fin antenna, and box-shaped taillights. The vehicle rides on 21-inch wheels with several layers of carbon fiber folded on them.

Information

A 592hp, twin-turbo motor fuels the car

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost is powered by a 6.75-liter, twin-turbo, V12 engine that generates 592hp of power and 900Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a ZF 8-speed gearbox.

Interiors

The cabin flaunts diamond patterned carbon and metallic fiber elements

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost has an uber luxurious dual-tone cabin with a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, ambient lighting, diamond pattern highlights on the roof, and metallic fiber accents. It also offers a champagne cooler, glossy door handles, and a Black Badge infinity logo. The four-wheeler is available with an updated digital instrument cluster, an infotainment touchscreen, and a slew of safety equipment.

Information

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost: Pricing

The official pricing information of the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost is still under the wraps. However, it is currently up for bookings and is likely to be priced at around $400,000 (roughly Rs. 3 crore).