2022 Mercedes-AMG SL, with a 577hp V8 engine, revealed

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 29, 2021, 12:03 pm

Mercedes has showcased the updated version of its AMG SL convertible that will replace the GT Roadster. It comes in SL 55 and SL 63 variants, and gets high-end features such as pop-out door handles, an all-wheel-drive system, a tech-forward cabin, and a fabric roof that can be folded in 15 seconds. The vehicle runs on a twin-turbo V8 motor. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports a Panamericana grille and a heated rear window

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL features a striking look with a Panamericana grille, a long hood, angular headlights, quad exhausts, a heated rear window, sleek taillights, and a tailgate-integrated rear spoiler. On the sides, it has pop-out electronic door handles, black ORVMs, and designer wheels. The convertible fabric roof can be folded or raised in 15 seconds at speeds of up to 50km/h.

Engine

Transmission duties are handled by a 9-speed gearbox

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 motor that makes 469hp/700Nm in the SL 55 model and 577hp/800Nm in the SL 63 variant. The mill comes linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The car gets an all-wheel-drive system with variable torque distribution and an electromechanical clutch that links the rear axle with the front wheels.

Interiors

The infotainment screen can be tilted as per convenience

Mercedes-AMG SL is offered with Sport and Performance seat choices

Mercedes-AMG SL offers a posh 4-seater cabin with leather seats, an AMG Performance steering wheel, and AIRSCARF neck-level heating system with vents integrated into the front headrests. It also houses a head-up display with augmented reality technology, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an MBUX 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment panel which can be inclined from 12- to 32-degree.

Information

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL: Availability

The official pricing and availability information of the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL is yet to be revealed. However, it is expected to be launched sometime next year.