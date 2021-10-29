Bajaj Pulsar F250 v/s Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: A comparison

Bajaj Auto has introduced its Pulsar 250 motorbike in India today. It is touted as the "biggest Pulsar ever" and the F250 variant is worth comparing with its direct rival, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250. Both the sports bikes offer a semi-faired design, a muscular fuel tank, and a BS6-compliant 249cc engine. But which one is a better buy?

Design

Gixxer SF 250 gets a fully-digital instrument cluster

Bajaj Pulsar F250 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

Both the Pulsar F250 and Gixxer SF 250 feature a sculpted fuel tank with a raised windscreen, a split-style seat, a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, and angular mirrors. However, the former offers a semi-digital instrument console whereas the latter has fully-digital instrumentation. The bikes also sport an LED headlamp and ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information

The Pulsar F250 has a higher fuel capacity

Though the Bajaj Pulsar F250 and Gixxer SF 250 have similar dimensions, the former has bigger a 14-liter fuel tank and weighs 164kg while the latter has a 12-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 161kg.

Engine

The Gixxer SF 250 gets a 6-speed gearbox

The Bajaj Pulsar F250 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 are powered by a 249cc oil-cooled motor. The former produces 24.2hp of power at 8,750rpm and 21.5Nm of torque at 6,500rpm while the latter generates 26.1hp of power at 9,300rpm and 22.2Nm of torque at 7,300rpm. Transmission duties on the two-wheelers are handled by a 5-speed and 6-speed manual gearbox, respectively.

Safety and suspension

Both the bikes are equipped with disc brakes

The Pulsar F250 and Gixxer SF 250 are armed with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with telescopic forks on the front for handling suspension duties. The F250 has a single-channel ABS and a mono-shock rear suspension whereas the SF 250 houses dual-channel ABS and a swingarm unit to manage suspension duties on the rear end.

Information

Bajaj Pulsar F250 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Pricing

The Bajaj Pulsar F250 carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.4 lakh while the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is priced starting at Rs. 1.83 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

In comparison to the Pulsar F250, the Gixxer SF 250 carries a hefty premium of Rs. 43,000. However, it tries to justify the difference with a sportier design, dual-channel ABS, a fully-digital instrument console, a 6-speed gearbox, and a slightly powerful engine. That said, if you are on a tight budget, you cannot go wrong with the Pulsar F250.