Kia Concept EV9, with a heavyset design, breaks cover

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 18, 2021, 12:45 pm

Kia reveals the concept version of EV9 electric SUV

Kia has finally showcased the Concept EV9 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The SUV has as a boxy design with angular exteriors, advanced illumination, and a three-row customizable cabin made with sustainable materials. The production version will be built on the E-GMP platform and will be able to drive up to 483km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Kia Concept EV9 previews the next-generation flagship EV and furthers the company's plan to go all-electric in the coming years. It boasts a high driving range, a unique design, and gets a solar panel for charging the battery when not plugged in. The car offers an insight into Kia's design philosophy and the production version will pose tough competition to other zero-emission SUVs.

Exteriors

The Concept EV9 sports cameras instead of side mirrors

Kia EV9's lights are not visible when not in use

The Kia Concept EV9 features a chunky silhouette and a striking look. It has a muscular U-shaped bonnet with a solar panel near the base of the windshield. The body colored nose is flanked by squarish sequential headlights and vertical DRLs. It also gets retractable roof rails, cameras instead of side mirrors, Y-shaped taillights, and handle-less suicide doors.

Information

It will deliver a range of 483km

The production-spec Kia EV9 will be built on the Electric Global Modular Platform and will deliver a range of up to 483km on a single charge. The 350kW charger is touted to juice up the vehicle from 10-80% in up to 30 minutes.

Interiors

There is a panoramic glass roof and a 27-inch display

The Kia Concept EV9 offers a futuristic 3-row cabin with an octagonal steering wheel, ambient lighting, and panoramic glass roof. It uses recycled fishnets for the flooring and recycled plastic as well as wool for seats. The SUV packs a massive 27-inch display which comprises both the driver's screen and the infotainment panel. The seating arrangement can be transformed as per requirement.

Information

Kia EV9: Availability

Though there is no word about the production version of Kia Concept EV9, it is likely to be unveiled in the coming years as one of the seven electric vehicles that the company plans to release by the end of 2027.