Yamaha R15S V3 v/s Bajaj Pulsar RS200: Which is better?

Yamaha just launched the R15S V3 in India as a cheaper version of its R15 V4 motorcycle. The bike has an aggressive look, packs an LCD instrument cluster, and runs on a BS6-compliant 155cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled engine. At a price-figure of around Rs. 1.6 lakh, it goes against the popular Bajaj Pulsar RS200. So, which one should you buy?

Why does this story matter?

The Yamaha R15S V3 is similar to the R15 V3 barring a single-piece seat and claims to offer good racing dynamics. Its affordable price-tag is expected to draw in customers. Meanwhile, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has been on sale in India since 2019 and offers good looks as well as great performance. It is one of the popular bikes in India.

The RS200 has better looks

The Yamaha R15S V3 sits on a Deltabox frame and has an upswept exhaust as well as a single-piece seat, while the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is built on a perimeter frame and gets a stubby side-mounted exhaust and split-style seats. For lighting, both the motorcycles pack LED headlamps and taillights. They also get a digital instrument cluster.

The RS200 can store more fuel

Yamaha R15S V3 has a wheelbase of 1,325mm, a ground clearance of 170mm, and a fuel storage capacity of 11-liter. The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has a ground clearance of 157mm, a wheelbase of 1,345mm, and a 13-liter fuel tank. They weigh 142kg and 166kg, respectively.

The RS200 runs on a more powerful engine

The Yamaha R15S V3 runs on a BS6-compliant 155cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine that makes 18.34hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 14.1Nm. On the other hand, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is powered by a BS6-ready 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected mill that generates a maximum power of 24.16hp and 18.7Nm of torque. Both the bikes get a 6-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Both the motorcycles provide telescopic forks on the front

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha R15S V3 and Bajaj Pulsar RS200 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bikes are managed by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock absorber on the rear end.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Yamaha R15S V3 costs Rs. 1.57 lakh, while the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 sports a price-figure of Rs. 1.63 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The R15S V3 has a slightly lower price-tag. However, our vote goes to the RS200 as it has better looks, can store more fuel, and runs on a more powerful engine as compared to its rival.