Published on Nov 08, 2021

South Korean automaker Hyundai has launched its Creta Grand SUV in Mexico. It is available in two trim levels: GLS Premium and Limited AT. The car is identical to the ALCAZAR in terms of design and features. Under the hood, it draws power from a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 157hp of power. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a 3D grille and 18-inch wheels

The Hyundai Creta Grand flaunts a muscular bonnet, a 3D grille with dark chrome embellishments, triangular headlights, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, side-steppers, indicator-mounted ORVMs, chromed door handles, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps, a window wiper, and a spoiler with an LED brake light are available on the rear.

Information

It is fueled by a 157hp, 2.0-liter engine

Hyundai Creta Grand is powered by a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 157hp of power and 191Nm of torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The SUV gets seven seats and a panoramic sunroof

Hyundai Creta Grand has a spacious 7-seater cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, adjustable driver's seat, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Six airbags, a rear-view parking camera, and electronic stability control ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Hyundai Creta Grand: Pricing and availability

In Mexico, the Hyundai Creta Grand starts at MP 455,000 (around Rs. 16.8 lakh) for the GLS Premium model and goes up to MP 498,000 (roughly Rs. 18.4 lakh) for the Limited AT variant. The car has been imported from India.