London's iconic electric taxi to debut in India soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 27, 2021, 01:01 pm

LEVC to launch its TX e-taxi in India soon

Geely-owned London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) will launch its iconic London Taxi, also called LEVC TX, in India soon. The company has partnered with Exclusive Motors for distribution here. The four-wheeler has a retro-inspired look and a spacious cabin with a host of features. Under the hood, it draws power from an electric powertrain with a range extender. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has rear-hinged doors and is 4,860mm long

The LEVC TX has a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded rectangular grille, circular headlights, and LED DRLs. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, designer wheels, and rear-hinged 90-degree swiveling rear passenger doors. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and vertically positioned taillights grace the rear end. The car has been built using aluminium bonding technology and is 4,860mm long.

Information

It promises a driving range of 510km

LEVC TX runs on a 110kW electric motor and a 33kWh battery pack. When the battery has an insufficient charge to power the taxi, a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine provides charge to the battery. The car has a claimed driving range of up to 510km.

Interiors

The vehicle gets six seats and a glass roof

LEVC TX has a spacious 6-seater cabin, featuring a panoramic glass roof, USB charging ports, a heated windscreen, a heated driver's seat, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a touchscreen infotainment console with support for satellite navigation and traffic updates. For the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, road sign recognition, hill-start assist, ABS, and forward-collision warning are available.

Information

LEVC TX: Availability

LEVC will reveal the pricing and availability details of the TX electric taxi in India at the time of its launch. For now, the company has showcased the car at its new dealership in New Delhi.