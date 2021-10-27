Mercedes-AMG A 45 S to debut in India soon

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 27, 2021, 12:38 pm

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S to come to India before Diwali

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to introduce its premium A-Class hatchback, the A 45 S in India before Diwali, as per Autocar. It was unveiled in 2019 and will arrive in the country as a completely built up unit. The vehicle has an aggressive design, a sporty and feature-rich cabin, and runs on the most powerful four-cylinder series production engine in the world.

Exteriors

It sports a roof-mounted rear wing and 19-inch wheels

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S is 54mm wider than AMG A 35 sedan

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S features an imposing design with a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, an AMG Panamericana grille, blacked-out air intakes, and sleek swept-back headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels with pronounced arches. An integrated splitter, a large roof-mounted rear wing, and quad exhausts are available on the rear section of the car.

Information

A 421hp engine fuels the vehicle

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S is powered by a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor that makes 421hp/500Nm. The mill comes mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds and has a top-speed of 270km/h.

Interiors

Inside, there are dual 10.25-inch screens

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S offers an upscale cabin with sports seats, ambient lighting, a multifunctional steering wheel, 2-zone automatic climate control, parking sensors, and USB chargers on the front as well as rear. It also packs two 10.25-inch displays with the infotainment screen supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are six airbags, geo-fencing alert, cruise control, and a rear-view camera for safety.

Information

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S: Pricing and availability

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S will likely carry a price-tag of around Rs. 75-80 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be imported in India in limited numbers. The official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of launch in the coming days.