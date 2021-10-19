Tata Punch micro-SUV delivers a fuel efficiency of 18.97km/liter

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 19, 2021, 12:33 pm

Tata Punch's fuel efficiency figures have been revealed

The mileage figures of Tata Punch, which was launched in India yesterday, have been revealed. The manual gearbox version has a fuel efficiency of 18.97km/liter while the AMT model delivers 18.82km/liter. The micro-SUV has an eye-catching look, a feature-loaded cabin, and boasts 5-star safety. It draws power from a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that makes 84hp of power. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car is offered in seven color options

The Tata Punch has a sculpted hood, a chrome-surrounded grille, a split headlight setup with LED DRLs, LED taillights, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The car is available in seven shades, namely Orcus White, Atomic Orange, Meteor Bronze, Daytona Gray, Calypso Red, Tropical Mist, and Tornado Blue.

Information

It is fueled by an 84hp, 1.2-liter engine

The Tata Punch is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, naturally aspirated, Revotron petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 84hp and a peak torque of 113Nm. The motor is paired to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors

The four-wheeler gets a 7.0-inch infotainment panel and two airbags

The Tata Punch has a 5-seater cabin with an engine start-stop button, automatic climate control, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. The vehicle packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and iRA connected car technology. A reverse parking camera, two airbags, ABS, traction control, crash sensors, and EBD ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Tata Punch: Pricing

In India, the manual transmission models of Tata Punch fall in the price-bracket of Rs. 5.49-8.49 lakh. The automatic variants start at Rs. 6.99 lakh and go up to Rs. 9.09 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).