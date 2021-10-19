Jeep India recalls Wrangler SUV over faulty fuel supply connector

Jeep recalls its imported Wrangler SUV over potential fire hazard

Jeep has recalled 39 units of the imported Wrangler SUV in India, manufactured between January 24 and March 17, 2020. The company claims that the affected models might have a faulty fuel supply line connector that may crack, thus leading to fuel leakage and a potential fire hazard. Customers should head to their nearest Jeep dealerships and get the faulty equipment replaced. Here's more.

Exteriors

The car has round headlights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel

Jeep Wrangler has a sculpted bonnet, a grille with vertical slats, and circular LED headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by squarish windows, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 17-inch alloy wheels shod in off-road-biased tires. A tailgate-mounted spare wheel and vertically positioned LED taillights are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 3,008mm and a ground clearance of 217mm.

Information

It runs on a 268hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Jeep Wrangler draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 268hp/400Nm and is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. A Rock-Trac system, locking differentials, and sway bar disconnect ensure better off-road performance.

Interiors

The SUV gets five seats and four airbags

The Jeep Wrangler has a 5-seater cabin with a foldable rear seat, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. It houses an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by four airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, EBD, and an engine immobilizer.

Information

Jeep Wrangler: Pricing

In India, the Jeep Wrangler SUV starts at Rs. 55.15 lakh for the Unlimited model and goes up to Rs. 59.15 lakh for the Rubicon variant (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). Notably, the models assembled in India are not part of the recall.