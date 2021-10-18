Cricketer Prithvi Shaw drives home BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 18, 2021, 02:08 pm

Prithvi Shaw purchases a BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has brought home the 630i M Sport variant of the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, adorned in a white shade. To recall, the 6 Series Gran Turismo was launched in India earlier this year. It sports a refreshed design, offers new features, and is available with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car flaunts a kidney grille and 19-inch wheels

The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo has a coupe-like look, featuring a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a wide kidney grille, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, and refreshed bumpers. On the sides, it is flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, wrap-around LED taillights, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end.

Information

It is available with a choice of three engines

The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo bought by Prithvi Shaw runs on a 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 255hp/400Nm and is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. A 2.0-liter diesel mill and a 3.0-liter diesel motor are also available with the 6 Series Gran Turismo.

Interiors

The vehicle gets six airbags and ambient lighting

The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo has a luxurious cabin with electrically adjustable seats, ambient lighting, 4-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, six airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera are available.

Information

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo: Pricing

In India, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo starts at Rs. 68.5 lakh for the 630i M Sport model and goes up to Rs. 79.2 lakh for the 630d M Sport variant (all prices, ex-showroom).