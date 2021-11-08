Suzuki Ertiga Sport Edition, with cosmetic changes, breaks cover

Suzuki Ertiga Sport Edition debuts for the Asian markets

Japanese automaker Suzuki has unveiled a Sport Edition of its Ertiga MPV for the Asian markets. Its production is limited to just 125 units. The vehicle flaunts cosmetic changes and gets new features such as an e-mirror. Under the hood, it is fueled by a 1.5-liter hybrid petrol engine that makes 103hp of power. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has dual-tone wheels and a black grille

The Suzuki Ertiga Sport Edition has a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, air dam, red accents on the front bumper, and swept-back headlights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around L-shaped taillamps, a piano black-finished spoiler, and a boot lid and bumper with the "Suzuki Sport" badging are available on the rear.

Information

It runs on a 103hp, 1.5-liter engine

The Suzuki Ertiga Sport Edition draws power from a 1.5-liter hybrid petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 103hp at 6,000rpm and 138Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 4-speed AT or a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors

The MPV gets leather-wrapped seats and a flat-bottom steering wheel

The Suzuki Ertiga Sport Edition has a spacious cabin, featuring leather-wrapped seats with contrast red stitching, a dual-tone dashboard, an e-mirror with an integrated dashcam, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Dual airbags, an engine immobilizer, high-speed alert, hill-hold control, and ABS with EBD might ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Suzuki Ertiga Sport Edition: Availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Suzuki Ertiga Sport Edition will be disclosed at the time of its unveiling. It is also unclear whether the MPV will make its way to India.