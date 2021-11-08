Royal Enfield Super Meteor spotted on test; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 08, 2021, 12:00 am

Spy snaps reveal details of Royal Enfield Super Meteor

Royal Enfield is expected to launch its Super Meteor motorcycle in India by early next year. Now, a test mule of the two-wheeler has been spied testing, revealing key design details. The pictures show that it will have a crash guard, cushioned backrest, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a windshield. It will be powered by a 648cc, air-oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike will have twin exhausts and alloy wheels

Royal Enfield Super Meteor will have a windscreen, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a crash guard with auxiliary lamps on it, a pair of pillion footrests, and twin lengthy exhausts. The bike will pack a semi-digital instrument console with support for turn-by-turn navigation, an all-LED setup for lighting, and will ride on alloy wheels shod in tubeless tires. Its fuel storage capacity will be disclosed later.

Information

It will run on a 46hp, 648cc engine

Royal Enfield Super Meteor will be fueled by a 648cc, air-oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 46.3hp and a peak torque of 52Nm. The motor will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch.

Safety

It will get inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Royal Enfield Super Meteor: Pricing and rivals

In India, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will take on rivals such as the Kawasaki Vulcan S and Benelli 502C.