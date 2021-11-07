2022 CFMoto 650GT debuts in Europe; India launch next year
Chinese automaker CFMoto has revealed the 2022 version of its 650GT motorcycle in Europe. It should arrive in India by next year. The bike gets a Nebula Black paintwork, color-matched side panniers, and two USB charging ports. It draws power from a 649cc, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 56hp. Here are more details.
The bike has full-LED lighting and a stepped-up seat
The 2022 CFMoto 650GT has a muscular fuel tank, a raised adjustable windscreen, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, panniers, a stepped-up seat, and an upswept exhaust. It gets sporty graphics as well. The bike packs a full-color TFT instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 19 liters and tips the scales at 226kg.
It runs on a 56hp, 649cc engine
Under the hood, the 2022 CFMoto 650GT draws power from a 649cc, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 56hp at 8,250rpm. The mill allows the bike to hit a top speed of 170km/h.
It gets two riding modes
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 CFMoto 650GT is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and two ride modes: Sport and Touring. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by retractable forks on the front side and a cantilever-type setup on the rear end.
2022 CFMoto 650GT: Pricing and availability
In Europe, the 2022 CFMoto 650GT sports a price figure of €6,440 (around Rs. 5.5 lakh). The motorbike is up for grabs there and should make its way to our shores by next year.