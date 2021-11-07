2022 CFMoto 650GT debuts in Europe; India launch next year

CFMoto reveals its 2022 650GT motorbike in Europe

Chinese automaker CFMoto has revealed the 2022 version of its 650GT motorcycle in Europe. It should arrive in India by next year. The bike gets a Nebula Black paintwork, color-matched side panniers, and two USB charging ports. It draws power from a 649cc, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 56hp. Here are more details.

The bike has full-LED lighting and a stepped-up seat

The 2022 CFMoto 650GT has a muscular fuel tank, a raised adjustable windscreen, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, panniers, a stepped-up seat, and an upswept exhaust. It gets sporty graphics as well. The bike packs a full-color TFT instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 19 liters and tips the scales at 226kg.

It runs on a 56hp, 649cc engine

Under the hood, the 2022 CFMoto 650GT draws power from a 649cc, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 56hp at 8,250rpm. The mill allows the bike to hit a top speed of 170km/h.

It gets two riding modes

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 CFMoto 650GT is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and two ride modes: Sport and Touring. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by retractable forks on the front side and a cantilever-type setup on the rear end.

2022 CFMoto 650GT: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the 2022 CFMoto 650GT sports a price figure of €6,440 (around Rs. 5.5 lakh). The motorbike is up for grabs there and should make its way to our shores by next year.