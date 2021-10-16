Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro, 800 Urban Motard break cover

As part of the Ducati World Premiere 2022, the brand has revealed its Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro and Scrambler 800 Urban Motard bikes. The former is a celebration of the Scrambler moniker's 50 years, while the Urban Motard brings a modern touch to the two-wheeler. The two vehicles have head-turning looks, get riding aids, and run on air-cooled, L-twin engines. Here are more details.

The bikes have spoked wheels and twin-tip exhaust

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro flaunts a Giallo Ocra yellow paintwork, a Ducati logo designed by Giugiaro, a brown seat, round mirrors, and black spoked wheels. Meanwhile, the Urban Motard has a flat seat, red front mudguard, and 17-inch spoked wheels shod in Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires. It sports a Star White Silk and Ducati GP '19 Red paint job with black graphics.

A 6-speed gearbox handles transmission duties

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro runs on a 1,079cc, air-cooled, L-twin engine that generates 84hp/88Nm, while the Urban Motard is fueled by an 803cc, air-cooled, L-twin mill that makes 73hp/66.2Nm. Both the mills are linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

They get disc brakes on both the wheels

The Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro and Scrambler 800 Urban Motard are equipped with disc brakes and cornering ABS. The former also gets traction control and three ride modes: Active, Journey, and City. Suspension duties on the Tribute Pro are handled by 45mm inverted front forks and a Kayaba-sourced rear mono-shock, while the Urban Motard gets 41mm Kayaba upside-down forks on the front side.

How much do they cost?

In the US, the Ducati Scrambler 800 Urban Motard starts at $11,695 (around Rs. 8.8 lakh) while the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro carries a starting price tag of $13,995 (roughly Rs. 10.5 lakh). The duo should be launched in India in early 2022.