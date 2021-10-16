BMW G 310 bike series achieves 1 lakh production milestone

Production of BMW G 310 series crosses 1 lakh units

In a proud achievement for BMW Motorrad, the 1,00,000th unit of its G 310 bike series has been rolled out from TVS Motor Company's factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The series comprises two models: G 310 R and G 310 GS. They are now up for grabs in 120 countries. The Hosur plant churns out roughly 10% of BMW Motorrad's global volumes. Here's more.

A look at BMW and TVS's agreement

BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company inked a pact in 2013 to develop and manufacture sub-500cc motorbikes for the international markets. As part of the agreement, three 310cc models have been created. They include the BMW G 310 R, the G 310 GS, and TVS Apache RR 310. The trio is manufactured at TVS Motor Company's factory in Hosur.

The bikes have cast aluminium wheels and digital instrument console

BMW G 310 R is a naked roadster while G 310 GS is an adventure motorbike. They flaunt a muscular fuel tank with extensions, an upswept exhaust, a stepped-up single-piece seat, and golden-colored front forks. The two-wheelers house a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, a digital instrument console, and ride on designer cast aluminium wheels. They tip the scales at 164kg and 169.5kg, respectively.

They are fueled by a 34hp, 313cc engine

The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS run on a BS6-compliant 313cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 33.5hp and a peak torque of 28Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

They get inverted front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbikes are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a central spring strut on the rear section.

BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS: Pricing

In India, the BMW G 310 R roadster carries a price tag of Rs. 2.6 lakh, while the G 310 GS adventure motorcycle sports a price figure of Rs. 3 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).