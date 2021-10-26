Deliveries of the 2021 Force Gurkha have started in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 26, 2021, 06:49 pm

Force Motors is delivering the 2021 Gurkha SUV

Force Motors has started deliveries of the 2021 Gurkha SUV in India. To recall, it was launched here last month. The vehicle is offered in a single fully-loaded trim and flaunts a refreshed look. It also has a feature-loaded cabin and is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 90hp. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has 16-inch wheels and LED headlamps

The 2021 Force Gurkha has a mono-slat grille with "GURKHA" lettering, black bumpers, fender-mounted turn indicators, a snorkel, a roof carrier, and round LED headlights. It is flanked by flared wheel arches, black-colored ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. A door-mounted spare wheel and vertically positioned taillights grace the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,400mm and a length of 4,116mm.

Information

It runs on a 90hp, 2.6-liter engine

The 2021 Force Gurkha is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 90hp and a peak torque of 250Nm. The motor is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

The SUV gets rear jump seats and 3-spoke steering wheel

The 2021 Force Gurkha has a spacious cabin with two rows of forward-facing seats, two side-facing jump seats in the rear, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. Twin airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, ABS, rear parking sensors, EBD, and a seat-belt reminder system ensure the passengers' safety. It also packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Information

2021 Force Gurkha: Pricing

In India, the 2021 Force Gurkha off-road-biased SUV sports a price-figure of Rs. 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). At this price-point, the car takes on rivals such as the Mahindra Thar.