New Suzuki S-Cross to break cover on November 25

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 07, 2021, 04:58 pm

Japanese automaker Suzuki will unveil the new version of its S-Cross SUV on November 25 globally. It should make its way to India later. As for the highlights, the car will have a refreshed design and might be fueled by a 1.5-liter petrol engine linked to a 48V mild-hybrid system. Details regarding its interiors are currently unavailable. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a new grille and alloy wheels

The upcoming Suzuki S-Cross is expected to flaunt a sculpted hood, a refreshed chromed grille, a wide air vent, and swept-back LED headlamps with DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and redesigned alloy wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillights should be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It will be fueled by a 1.5-liter mild-hybrid powertrain

The new-generation Suzuki S-Cross will be powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The powertrain will be linked to a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox and an AllGrip all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

The vehicle will get five seats and a rear-view camera

The new Suzuki S-Cross is likely to get a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It should pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, engine immobilizer, and two airbags will ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Suzuki S-Cross: Pricing and availability

The new Suzuki S-Cross would arrive in India as a Maruti Suzuki model next year. It should carry a premium over the outgoing car which starts at Rs. 8.59 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).