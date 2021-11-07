Prior to launch, Royal Enfield Scram 411 spied testing

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 07, 2021, 03:24 pm

Royal Enfield Scram 411 previewed in a spy shot

Royal Enfield is expected to launch its Scram 411 motorbike in India by the end of this year. Now, a test mule of the two-wheeler has been spied on a test, revealing important design elements. The picture indicates that it will have a headlight cowl, a single-piece seat, and spoked wheels. It will be fueled by a 411cc, air-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike will have round mirrors and full-LED lighting

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 will have a sloping fuel tank with shrouds, an upswept exhaust, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a circular headlight as well as mirrors. The bike should pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and ride on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels. Its fuel storage capacity will be disclosed later.

Information

It will run on a 24hp, 411cc engine

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 411cc, air-cooled engine paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The motor is likely to generate a maximum power of 24.6hp and a peak torque of 32Nm.

Safety

It will get disc brakes on both the ends

To ensure the rider's safety, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It might also get ABS for improved handling. Suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit or dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Royal Enfield Scram 411: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the Royal Enfield Scram 411 in India will be disclosed at the time of launch. However, it should cost Rs. 10,000-15,000 less than the Himalayan which starts at Rs. 2.1 lakh (ex-showroom).