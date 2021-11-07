Maruti Suzuki Ertiga's sales up by 67% in October

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 07, 2021, 01:53 pm

Uptick in sales for Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

In a proud moment for Maruti Suzuki, the Ertiga MPV registered a sales growth of 67% by retailing 12,923 units in October this year, compared to 7,748 units in the same period in 2020. The four-wheeler also became the third bestselling model here last month. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a boxy design and gets a choice of two engines. Here's more.

Exteriors

The car has a chromed grille and 15-inch wheels

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has a sculpted hood, a chromed grille, a wide air vent, and sleek halogen headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. A window wiper and wrap-around LED taillights are available on the rear. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,740mm and a length of 4,395mm.

Information

Two engine options are offered

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga runs on a 1.5-liter K15 hybrid petrol engine that generates 103hp/138Nm. A CNG variant that makes 91hp/122Nm is also available. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual or an automatic torque converter gearbox.

Interiors

The MPV gets seven seats and two airbags

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has a spacious 7-seater cabin, featuring fabric upholstery, auto climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a flat-bottom power steering wheel. It houses an infotainment console with support for Bluetooth. To ensure the passengers' safety, two airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, engine immobilizer, electronic stability control, and brake assist are available.

Information

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Pricing

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga starts at Rs. 7.96 lakh for the base LXI (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 10.69 lakh for the range-topping ZXI AT trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).