2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio scheduled to debut on November 10

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 07, 2021, 01:00 am

New-generation Celerio to debut next week

Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce the 2021 version of its Celerio in the Indian market on November 10. As for the highlights, it is expected to come with a completely new design, an updated cabin with improved features, and a 1.0-liter K-Series Dual VVT petrol engine with idle start-stop technology. Here are more details.

Exteriors

It will get indicator-mounted ORVMs and alloy wheels

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be built on the Heartect platform and feature a newly-designed bumper, a black grille, revised headlamps, and a power antenna. On the sides, it will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, alloy wheels, and blacked-out B-pillars. Revised taillamps and a window wiper are expected to be available on the rear section of the vehicle.

Information

A 1.0-liter motor will fuel the vehicle

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be powered by a 1.0-liter K-Series petrol engine which will be equipped with an idle start-stop feature. The hatchback is also touted to be the country's most fuel-efficient petrol car.

Interiors

The touchscreen infotainment will support Smartplay Studio 2.0

The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio will offer a spacious cabin with new upholstery, improved seats, and automatic climate control. It will also house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Smartplay Studio 2.0, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the four-wheeler should provide dual airbags, a rear-view camera, high-speed alert, ISOFIX mounts, and ABS with EBD.

Information

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Pricing and availability

Maruti Suzuki will announce the official pricing and availability details of the 2021 Celerio at the time of its launch on November 10. It will carry a premium over the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 4.65 lakh (ex-showroom).