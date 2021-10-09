Prior to launch, interiors of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno spied

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 09, 2021, 09:36 pm

Interiors of Maruti Suzuki Baleno (facelift) previewed in spy shots

Maruti Suzuki will launch its facelifted Baleno hatchback in India next year. In the latest development, the interiors of the upcoming car have been spied, revealing key details. The pictures suggest that it will have a "floating" touchscreen infotainment panel, a new steering wheel, refreshed climate control knobs, and dual airbags for the passengers' safety. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have LED headlights and alloy wheels

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno will have a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air vent, and swept-back LED headlights with DRLs. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels. A window wiper and wrap-around LED taillights will be available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 2,520mm and a ground clearance of 170mm.

Information

It will be available with a choice of two engines

The new Baleno should be fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 82hp/113Nm and a 1.2-liter petrol mill with mild-hybrid technology that makes 89hp/113Nm. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

The hatchback will get five seats and a parking camera

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will have a 5-seater cabin, featuring a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, key-less entry, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It should house a colored MID and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected car technology. Twin airbags, a parking camera, and ABS with EBD will ensure safety.

Information

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Pricing and rivals

In India, the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno will carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on rivals such as the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and Volkswagen Polo.