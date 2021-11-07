These Renault cars attract discounts worth up to Rs. 1.3L

Published on Nov 07, 2021

Benefits announced on Renault cars this month

In order to increase sales this month, automaker Renault has introduced a range of discounts and benefits on select models, including KWID, Triber, Kiger, and Duster. Notably, the offers are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discount, exchange benefit, corporate bonus, and rural discount. Here are more details.

Car #1

Renault KWID: Price starts at Rs. 4.06 lakh

Renault KWID offers two airbags for safety

The Renault KWID is available with discounts worth Rs. 35,000, including an exchange benefit of up to Rs. 15,000. It features a muscular built with a power antenna, a chrome grille, and sleek headlights. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with an 8.0-inch infotainment display and a rear-view camera. The vehicle comes with a 1.0-liter petrol engine (67hp/91Nm) and another 799cc petrol motor (53.26hp/72Nm).

Car #2

Renault Triber: Price begins at Rs. 5.50 lakh

Renault Triber has a wheelbase of 2,636mm

The Renault Triber can be bought with up to Rs. 60,000 benefits, depending upon the model year. It sports a chrome slat grille, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch wheels. Its cabin houses seven seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, and four airbags. The four-wheeler is powered by a 1.0-liter petrol motor that generates 71hp of power and 96Nm of torque.

Car #3

Renault Kiger: Price starts at Rs. 5.64 lakh

Renault Kiger gets 16-inch alloy wheels

The Renault Kiger is up for grabs with offers worth Rs. 20,000, including a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000. It gets sleek headlights, a compact built, roof rails, and a wheelbase of 2,500mm. Inside the cabin, there are five seats, automatic climate control, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The SUV is fueled by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that produces 98.63hp/152Nm.

Car #4

Renault Duster: Price begins at Rs. 9.86 lakh

Renault Duster packs quad speakers

Duster can be bought with discounts worth up to Rs. 1.3 lakh, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000. It offers a muscular built, a power antenna, roof rails, projector headlights, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The five-seater cabin features power windows, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display, and two airbags. It is available with a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill (153.86hp/254Nm) and a 1.5-liter petrol engine (104.5hp/142Nm).