Volkswagen records more than 18,000 bookings for Taigun SUV

Published on Nov 07, 2021

Volkswagen has received over 18,000 bookings for its Taigun SUV in India, which also records a waiting period of up to two months, depending upon the variants. Notably, both the Dynamic Line and Performance Line trims are in high demand. The four-wheeler went official in September this year and comes with two turbocharged engines and three gearbox choices. Here's our roundup.

It sports connected LED taillights

The Volkswagen Taigun features a muscular bonnet, an X-shaped front bumper, a chrome surrounded grille, a blacked-out air dam, a shark fin antenna, and a roof-mounted rear spoiler. For lighting, it houses LED sweptback headlights, LED DRLs, and connected LED taillights. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, body cladding, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Two petrol engine choices are available

The Volkswagen Taigun draws power from a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 113.4hp/178Nm or a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill that produces 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter, or a 7-speed DSG.

There are six airbags for the passengers' safety

The Volkswagen Taigun offers a 5-seater cabin with ventilated seats, a wireless charger, sunroof, multifunctional steering wheel, and rear parking sensors. It also packs six speakers and a 10.09-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Six airbags, a rear-view camera, electronic stability control, speed alert system, and ABS with EBD are offered for safety.

Volkswagen Taigun: Pricing

Volkswagen Taigun carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 10.5 lakh for the base Comfortline model and goes up to Rs. 17.5 lakh for the top-spec GT+ variant (both prices, ex-showroom).