2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio spotted in four color variants

Published on Nov 06, 2021, 08:24 pm

New Celerio could retain four of outgoing model's color options

Ahead of the rumored launch of the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio this month, its color options have been leaked. The hatchback is said to come in Blue, Red, Gray, and White shades, the ones seen in the outgoing model. It will offer a sculpted body, an updated cabin, and a choice between two petrol engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

It will have split taillamps and flared wheel arches

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will feature a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a power antenna, and sweptback headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by black B-pillars, electrically adjustable indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp character lines, and designer wheels with flared arches. There could be split taillamps and a window wiper on the rear section of the vehicle.

Information

Both manual and AMT transmission choices will be offered

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will come with a choice between a 1.2-liter or a 1.0-liter petrol engine. Power figures of the mills have not been leaked as of now. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

Interiors

Two airbags, rear parking sensors will be available for safety

The updated Maruti Suzuki Celerio will offer a cabin with an audio controls-mounted steering wheel, an engine start/stop button, and a passive keyless entry. It may also pack an instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there should be dual airbags, rear parking sensors, hill-start assist, and ABS with EBD.

Information

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Pricing and availability

Bookings for the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Celerio have already begun at Rs. 11,000. It will soon be launched in the market with a significant premium over the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 4.65 lakh (ex-showroom).