2021 Jaguar XF debuts in India at Rs. 71.6 lakh

Published on Oct 26, 2021

Jaguar Land Rover has launched the 2021 version of its XF sedan in India. To recall, it was announced globally last year. The premium four-wheeler flaunts a refreshed look and an upmarket cabin with a bevy of equipment such as an air purifier and heated seats. It is available with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a chrome-surrounded grille and LED headlamps

The 2021 Jaguar XF has a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a chrome-surrounded grille, refreshed bumpers with bigger vents, and LED headlights with double J-shaped LED DRLs. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and redesigned alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and sleeker wrap-around LED taillights are available on the rear.

Information

Two engine options are offered

The 2021 Jaguar XF runs on a 2.0-liter diesel engine with mild-hybrid technology that makes 201hp/430Nm and a 2.0-liter petrol mill that generates 247hp/365Nm. Transmission duties on the car are taken care of by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle gets a head-up display and digital instrument cluster

The 2021 Jaguar XF has a luxurious cabin, featuring heated and cooled front seats, a PM2.5 air purifier, a head-up display, 10-color ambient lighting, a leather-wrapped gear selector dial, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

2021 Jaguar XF: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2021 Jaguar XF is available in a single R-Dynamic S trim. It costs Rs. 71.6 lakh for the petrol model and Rs. 76 lakh for the diesel variant (both prices, ex-showroom). The car takes on rivals like Audi A6 and Volvo S90.