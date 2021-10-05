Mahindra introduces two new variants for XUV700

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Oct 05, 2021, 05:30 pm

Mahindra XUV700 gets new higher-spec diesel variants in India

Mahindra has launched two new variants for its flagship XUV700 model in India. In addition to the 17 variants introduced before, the automaker has now announced a new manual and an automatic with AWD option for the top-tier AX7 Luxury (diesel) trim. The XUV700 has a sporty look, a feature-loaded cabin, and is available with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines.

Exteriors

The car has C-shaped headlamps and multi-spoke wheels

The Mahindra XUV700 flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a grille with chromed slats, a wide air vent, and C-shaped LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer multi-spoke alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, wrap-around LED taillights, and a skid plate grace the rear section of the SUV.

Information

It is available with two engine options

Mahindra XUV700 is fueled by a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine that makes 197hp/380Nm and a 2.2-liter mHawk, 4-cylinder diesel mill that is offered in three tunes: 153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle gets seven airbags and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel

The Mahindra XUV700 has a luxurious cabin, featuring an engine start/stop button, auto climate control, key-less entry, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. The SUV packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Seven airbags, electronic stability control, a rear-view camera, a tire pressure monitor, and ADAS ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing

In India, the Mahindra XUV700's AX7 Luxury MT and AX7 Luxury AT AWD variants are priced at Rs. 19.99 lakh and Rs. 22.89 lakh, respectively. With the new variants, the car now falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 11.99-22.89 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).