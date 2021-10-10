Prior to launch, Range Rover Sport SVR spied on test

Jaguar Land Rover is expected to unveil the new-generation version of its Range Rover Sport SVR car in 2023. Now, a camouflaged mule of the four-wheeler has been spied testing at Nurburgring, revealing important design details. The images indicate that it will have an imposing front fascia, chunky tires, and quad exhaust tips. Here are more details.

The car will have LED headlights and alloy wheels

The upcoming Range Rover Sport SVR will have a sculpted hood, a sleek blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, and narrow LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A raked windscreen, wrap-around LED taillights, and four exhaust tips will grace the rear section of the four-wheeler.

It will be fueled by a 625hp hybrid powertrain

The new Range Rover Sport SVR should run on a 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system and generate around 625hp of power. The powertrain will be linked to an automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

The SUV should get heated seats and a rear-view camera

The new Range Rover Sport SVR is likely to have a luxurious 5-seater cabin with 4-zone climate control, heated seats, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers is likely to be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Range Rover Sport SVR: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the new Range Rover Sport SVR in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model priced at Rs. 2.2 crore (ex-showroom).