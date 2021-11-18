Porsche launches 2022 718 Cayman GT4 RS in the US

Porsche has introduced the 2022 718 Cayman GT4 RS car in the US with a price-tag of $1,41,700 (roughly Rs. 1.05 crore). It comes with an eye-catching look, carbon fiber and glass bodywork to reduce weight, and multiple wings, vents, as well as inlets for extra cooling. The car runs on a powerful 493hp engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The vehicle sports carbon fiber body elements

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS has a kerb weight of 1,464kg

The 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS features a curved roofline, a sizeable hood made of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic, horizontal slat air inlet, and large headlights. Dual exhausts, a wing, spoiler lip, and sleek taillights are available on the rear. On the sides, it is flanked by lightweight doors and windows, blades for an improved airflow, designer wheels, and carbon fiber front fenders.

Information

Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed gearbox

The 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS draws power from a 4.0-liter flat-six naturally-aspirated motor that churns out an output of 493hp/449Nm and is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. It offers a top-speed of 315km/h and can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds.

Interiors

It sports a multifunctional steering wheel

Details about the interiors of the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS are scarce. However, the images reveal a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, AC vents, sporty-looking seats, and an analog clock on the dashboard. It also houses an infotainment panel, probably with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, the four-wheeler should offer multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS has been priced at $1,41,700 (roughly Rs. 1.05 crore) in the US. It will reach dealerships in the country next year.