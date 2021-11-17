Tata Altroz gets a new XE+ variant; XM trim discontinued

Tata Altroz XE+ launched at Rs. 6.35 lakh

Tata Motors has restructured the variant line-up of its Altroz hatchback in India. The XE (Rhythm pack) and XM models have been discontinued and a new XE+ trim has been introduced. It is priced starting at Rs. 6.35 lakh and sits between the XE and XM+ variants. The XM+ trim has also been updated with added rear speakers. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

The Altroz is a popular car in India. It had achieved one lakh units production milestone in September and is also listed in Indian Book of Records for maximum distance (1,603km) covered by a car in 24-hours. Now, with the introduction of XE+ trim, buyers can get additional features like Bluetooth-enabled audio system, keyless entry, and 'Follow Me Home' headlamps at an affordable price-tag.

Exteriors

The car sports body-colored bumpers and 14-inch wheels

The Tata Altroz XE+ features a compact built with a muscular bonnet, sleek headlamps attached to the chrome surrounded grille, a black air dam, body-colored bumpers, and a power antenna. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp character lines, and 14-inch wheels with flared arches. Dimensions-wise, the hatchback is 3,990mm long, 1,755mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,501mm.

Two BS6 engine options are offered

The Tata Altroz XE+ comes with a 1.5-liter Revotron diesel motor that makes 88.77hp/200Nm and a 1.2-liter petrol mill that generates 84.88hp/113Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors

A USB charger and quad speakers are available inside

The Tata Altroz XE+ offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, front power windows, a USB charger, an adjustable steering wheel, and keyless entry. It also houses four speakers with Bluetooth connectivity, a 4.0-inch LCD instrument cluster, and a Harman-sourced 3.5-inch touchscreen infotainment console. For safety, there are dual airbags, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and ABS with EBD.

Tata Altroz XE+: Pricing

The Tata Altroz starts at Rs. 5.85 lakh for the base XE variant. The newly launched XE+ and the updated XM+ trims start at Rs. 6.35 lakh and Rs. 6.8 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).