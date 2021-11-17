Porsche Taycan GTS, with 590hp powertrain, debuts in the US

Porsche reveals its Taycan GTS model in the US

German automaker Porsche has revealed the GTS trim of its Taycan sports car. The vehicle flaunts a refreshed design and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. Under the hood, it runs on a twin-motor electric powertrain that generates a maximum power of 590hp. It also allows the car to sprint from 0-97km/h in 3.5 seconds. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Porsche Taycan GTS sits between the 4S and Turbo trims. Its bookings have started while the deliveries will commence from the second quarter of next year. The Taycan is extremely successful in the international markets and has sold 28,640 units in the first nine months of 2021. The introduction of the new trim is expected to further increase the sales.

Exteriors

The car has 20-inch wheels and inverted L-shaped headlamps

Porsche Taycan GTS has a muscular bonnet, inverted L-shaped matrix headlights, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, glossy black window trims, and satin black-colored, 20-inch Turbo S Aero Design wheels. A matte black badge on the trunk lid and an LED light strip with a black-colored company logo embedded in it are available on the rear.

Interiors

The vehicle gets multiple airbags and Race-Tex upholstery

Porsche Taycan GTS has a luxurious cabin, featuring black brushed aluminium trim pieces along with Race-Tex wrapping on the seats, headliner and steering wheel. It also gets a matte carbon fiber trim. The car houses a 16.8-inch digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Multiple airbags, night vision, and adaptive cruise control ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

It runs on a 590hp electric powertrain

Porsche Taycan GTS is fueled by two motors linked to a 93.4kWh battery and an all-wheel-drive system. The powertrain generates 590hp of power and allows the vehicle to accelerate from 0-97km/h in 3.5 seconds. An adaptive air suspension ensures better performance.

Features

A GTS Sport Turismo version is also available

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo is the road-biased version of the Cross Turismo. It gets a panoramic roof with variable light control, optional roof rails, and a bike rack mounted on the rear. The car does not have the wheel arch cladding and jacked-up suspension of Cross Turismo but gets the same ride height as the GTS sedan. It promises a sporty on-road performance.

Information

What about the pricing?

In the US, the Porsche Taycan GTS sedan carries a price-tag of $132,750 (around Rs. 98.7 lakh) while the GTS Sport Turismo sports a price-figure of $134,650 (roughly Rs. 1 crore). Deliveries of the cars will start in 2022.