Yamaha R15S V3 debuts in India at Rs. 1.57 lakh

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 17, 2021, 02:58 pm

Yamaha announces R15S V3 motorcycle in India

Yamaha has launched the R15S V3 motorbike in India with a starting price-tag of Rs. 1.57 lakh. It has been introduced as a cheaper version of the R15 V4, which went official in September this year. As for the highlights, it comes with a "unibody seat," an aggressive look, an LCD instrument console, and a 155cc engine which comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The R15S V3 is similar to the R15 V3 but gets a single-piece seat. It is touted to offer the same racing dynamics as the R15 V4. Both the R15 V3 and R15 V4 have witnessed good response in India with the latter having sold over 11,000 units in September alone. The more affordable R15S V3 is also expected to do well.

Design

The two-wheeler weighs 142kg

Yamaha R15S V3 comes in a single Racing Blue color

The Yamaha R15S V3 sits on a Deltabox frame and features a semi-faired design with a twin headlamp cluster, a muscular fuel tank, a transparent raised windscreen, angular mirrors, a single-piece seat, and an upswept exhaust. It also sports a multifunctional LCD instrument console, side stand engine cut-off switch, dual horn setup, and black alloy wheels. The bike tips the scales at 142kg.

Information

An 18.3hp engine fuels the vehicle

The Yamaha R15S V3 is powered by a 155cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled motor that churns out 18.3hp of power at 10,000rpm and 14.1Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS ensures safety

For the rider's safety, the Yamaha R15S V3 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Yamaha R15S V3: Pricing

In India, the Yamaha R15S V3 carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.57 lakh (ex-showroom). It is Rs. 14,000 cheaper than the base model of R15 V4 and Rs. 26,000 cheaper than the top-spec variant.