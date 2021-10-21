Deliveries of limited-edition KTM RC 8C motorcycle begin

First batch of KTM RC 8C delivered

KTM had unveiled its track-based RC 8C motorcycle in July this year. The automaker has now commenced deliveries of the bike and the first 25 units have been handed over to customers, who also got an opportunity to attend a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing event. Its production is limited to 100 units, and got sold out in 4.5 minutes after the bookings began.

It houses an Akrapovic exhaust setup

KTM RC 8C sits on a Chrome-molybdenum steel tubular frame and features Kevlar-reinforced GRP bodywork with a muscular fuel tank, aerodynamic winglets, a raised windscreen, clip-on handlebars, rear-set footpegs, a rider-only saddle, and an upswept Akrapovic exhaust system. Dimensions-wise, it has a ground clearance of 150mm, a seat height of 820mm, a fuel capacity of 16-liter, and a dry weight of 140kg.

An 889cc engine fuels the bike

The KTM RC 8C is powered by an 889cc, 2-cylinder, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor that makes 126hp of power and 101Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Disc brakes are offered for safety

For the rider's safety, the KTM RC 8C is equipped with Brembo disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Bosch EMS for improved handling. The suspension duties on the track-only bike are taken care of by WP APEX PRO closed cartridge forks up front and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

KTM RC 8C: Pricing and availability

The limited-run KTM RC 8C carries a price-tag of $38,999 (roughly Rs. 29.20 lakh). The bike has already been sold out while its deliveries are currently underway.